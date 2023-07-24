Top Women in Grocery Videos: Putting Safety 1st in Today's Retail Environment

In this TWIG Podcast episode, Stephanie Jordan, asset protection and safety manager for Kroger's Nashville division, discusses how asset protection is shifting from loss protection to a more holistic approach that encompasses protecting staff, product and shoppers. Stephanie also provides tips on how to encourage associates to reach a store's shrink budget, how she shares knowledge with her colleagues and so much more.

