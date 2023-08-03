Top Women in Grocery Video: The Non-Food Side of Food Retailing

In this TWIG Podcast episode, Christine McNerney, VP of merchandising for health, beauty and home at Thrive Market, talks about a range of topics, including why she was drawn to merchandising at a young age, the challenges of consumer education for an online retail platform and how search data helps with assortment planning. Christine also dives into current consumer trends in home, health and beauty, as well as which social media platform is having the most impact on sales.

Progressive Grocer’s podcast focuses on the trends, topics and interests that move women forward in grocery retail. If you have an idea for a TWIG podcast topic, contact [email protected].