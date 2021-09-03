Time to Reinvent the Retail Pricing Playbook

Webinar Date: Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT

The retail landscape has been completely transformed, and yesterday’s processes are broken for the needs of today and tomorrow. A just-completed global shopper study reveals their preferences in pricing, promotions and channels. Shoppers are unforgiving with high expectations for the best price, quality, and service when they want it, how they want it and where they want it.



Join seasoned industry executives as they share a preview of the not-yet-released global shopper study and explore how pricing needs to be fundamentally transformed to effectively connect retailers, shoppers, and technology to:

Address today’s retail business problems

Make accurate predictions and prescriptive recommendations in an unpredictable world

Enable agility and automation through advanced science

Give shoppers the prices they want, where they want it, and where it matters most

Deliver long-term, sustainable business results

Find out how you can reinvent your pricing playbook to effectively (and profitably) serve the shoppers of tomorrow.