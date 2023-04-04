TheraBreath Kids Mouthwash

Dentist-founded TheraBreath, a provider of science-based over-the-counter oral hygiene products, has now introduced Kids Mouthwash, an anti-cavity oral rinse formulated to strengthen young children’s teeth while preventing cavities. Designed for children age 6 and up, and made without dyes or colorants, the vegan, gluten-free clear mouthwash is also free of parabens and alcohol. The fluoride-powered line’s certified-organic flavors are Wacky Watermelon, Grapes Galore and Strawberry Splash. A 16-fluid-ounce bottle of any of these kid-centric flavors retails for a suggested $7.50. The TheraBreath family of products includes mouthwashes, lozenges, sprays, tongue scrapers and toothpaste.