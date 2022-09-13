Dentist formulated to work without harsh chemicals, Therabreath Dazzling Mint Whitening Rinse is safe to use every day and contains no peroxide, which can lead to tooth sensitivity and discomfort. Additionally, the rinse forms a protective barrier that helps resist new stains from such common sources as coffee, tea and wine, all while freshening breath for 12 hours. TheraBreath Dazzling Mint Whitening Rinse fights stains in three ways: it attacks discoloration with solubilizers that loosen stains, contains natural enzymes that work with saliva to dissolve stains, and features an oxidizer to whiten teeth. A 16-ounce bottle of TheraBreath Dazzling MintWhitening Rinse retails for a suggested $10.95.