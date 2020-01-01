Officially launched and available to consumers, Theo Chocolate Pairing Cups offer complementary flavors enrobed in velvety chocolate shells. The Coffee & Cream Cups contain a meltaway dark chocolate filling and coffee-infused coconut oil within 45% milk chocolate, while the vegan Peanut Butter & Jelly Cups, winner of a NEXTY award at Natural Products Expo East last September, feature a creamy peanut butter layer and sweet raspberry filling inside 55% dark chocolate. Both varieties are organic, Non-GMO, Fair for Life, kosher, and soy- and gluten-free. The pairing cups retail for a suggested $2.29 per 1.3-ounce 2-count package.