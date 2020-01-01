Press enter to search
Close search

Theo Chocolate Pairing Cups

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Theo Chocolate Pairing Cups

Theo Chocolate Pairing Cups

Officially launched and available to consumers, Theo Chocolate Pairing Cups offer complementary flavors enrobed in velvety chocolate shells. The Coffee & Cream Cups contain a meltaway dark chocolate filling and coffee-infused coconut oil within 45% milk chocolate, while the vegan Peanut Butter & Jelly Cups, winner of a NEXTY award at Natural Products Expo East last September, feature a creamy peanut butter layer and sweet raspberry filling inside 55% dark chocolate. Both varieties are organic, Non-GMO, Fair for Life, kosher, and soy- and gluten-free. The pairing cups retail for a suggested $2.29 per 1.3-ounce 2-count package.

 

 

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products