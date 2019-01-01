Those in search of a convenient yet nutritious lunchbox option that fits seamlessly into an active lifestyle need look no further than Tessemae’s Pantry Dip Cups, available in three flavors: Classic Ranch, Buffalo Ranch and Cilantro Lime Ranch. Each single-serve Dip Cup is USDA organic, Whole30 approved, keto-approved, dairy- and gluten-free, and shelf-stable, as well as containing zero added sugar. A box of six 1.5-fluid-ounce cups retails for a suggested price range of $5.99-$6.99.