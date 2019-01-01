Tessemae’s Pantry, a line of shelf-stable dressings, marinades and condiments, builds on the company’s No. 1 organic brand share position in the refrigerated dressings category. Consisting of seven recipes from the clean-label pioneer — Buffalo Ranch, Cilantro Lime Ranch, Lemon Pepper Dressing, Ranch Vinaigrette, Classic Balsamic Dressing, Classic Italian Dressing, and Classic Ranch – the line will be available in center store, where consumers are more likely to look for dressings, condiments and vinaigrettes, while Tessemae’s original line of refrigerated dressings can still be found in the produce department. The Pantry products meet Tessemae’s strict clean-label requirements, which include being organic and free of thickening agents, gluten and dairy, and containing no added sugar. A 10 fluid-ounce bottle retails for a suggested price range of $4-$5.99.