Temptations, a cat food brand of Mars Inc., has rolled out Temptations Kitten Treats, its first product line for kittens. Crafted specifically for younger felines, the line is formulated with ingredients meeting the unique dietary needs of growing kittens and supports healthy brain development with DHA. The treats come in two flavors, Chicken & Dairy and Salmon & Dairy, each with fewer than 2 calories per treat and no artificial flavors. Temptations Kitten Treats retail for the suggested prices of $2.29 per 3-ounce pouch and $3.79 per 6.3-ounce pouch.