Tech Helps Create An Unbroken Cold Chain

In addition, Emerson provides facility and asset monitoring. “These advanced systems provide real-time access to the critical information that retailers need to immediately track, triage and quickly respond to issues related to food safety and quality,” says Childress.

“Twenty-four-seven, automated temperature monitoring and recording devices help operators eliminate the need for time-consuming manual documentation, access on-demand reporting as needed for food safety compliance purposes, and provide historical cold chain data.”

Flexible Tracker

Another supply chain technology provider, Chicago-based Varcode, has developed a unique system to help companies monitor the cold supply chain from beginning to end, according to the company’s president and CEO, Joe Battoe.

Today, it’s not atypical for a company to have 10 or more changes in chain of custody from source to destination, he notes. While most companies actively monitor the temperature controls of perishable products while the items are in their custody, the problems are more likely to occur at the handoffs of product, he estimates. “For example, the product sits on the dock somewhere, and then the truck door is left open for an extended period of time, waiting for someone at the receiving dock to unload it,” Battoe offers.

Varcode’s patented solution, FreshCode, was designed to address challenges like this. The barcoded tag, which is flexible and looks like a little sticker, records constant temperature measurements throughout the supply chain, and data can be captured by any scanner or mobile phone.

“When you scan the barcode, it sends up who scanned it, what they scanned, when they scanned it, where they scanned it and the status, including whether it has been out of the prescribed temperature range and for how long,” explains Battoe. “Then that data is sent up to our cloud, and the cloud can notify in real time any concerned stakeholders in the supply chain. If they’re using a smartphone application for this, it can send down smart recommendations about what to do. We work with our clients to define these actions.” All of this data is stored in a blockchain-enabled data set, he adds.

Varcode was recently selected by the Walmart Food Safety Collaboration Council as one of eight companies to participate in the Walmart Food and Safety Innovation Pipeline. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart designed the program to advance food safety initiatives in China, aiming to pilot solutions in real-world environments. Meanwhile, Varcode is working on pilots and more advanced projects with retailers.

According to Battoe, the fastest-growing segment of the business has been buy online/pickup in store or home delivery, especially since FreshCode can monitor temperature all the way to customers’ homes.