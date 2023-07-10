Tea Industry Icon Dies

Second-generation Co-Chairman David C. Bigelow, of family-owned Bigelow Tea Co., passed on June 27 at the age of 96 after having been diagnosed with metastatic melanoma 15 months ago.

According to a statement released by the company: “Mr. Bigelow was an extraordinary leader who led the company, and the tea industry overall, with the highest level of integrity and an unwavering spirit of determination. Examples of his accomplishments have included launching specialty teas to the mass market through grocery channels which not only paved the way for the future of tea in the U.S., but placed Bigelow Tea as a market leader. Another notable milestone in his brilliant career was the development of the foil pouch for each individual tea bag that today has become the accepted industry gold standard for protecting tea’s freshness and flavor.”

Cindi Bigelow, third-generation president and CEO of Fairfield, Conn.-based Bigelow Tea, said, “My father was my mentor for my entire life both personally and professionally. He never wavered from the traits I admired the most. He was a humble, grateful and a kind man. He leaves a big hole for my family, our extended family at Bigelow Tea and far beyond, but we will continue forward with the lessons he taught us all …. think about others before self.”

The family requests that any donations be made to the David and Eunice Bigelow Foundation. Donations can be made via Paypal or check. Checks can be mailed to 201 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, Conn., 06825, Attn: Janned Serrano. These contributions will continue David C. Bigelow’s spirit of generosity and make a positive difference in the lives of those in need.

Bigelow Tea pioneered the specialty tea category 80 years ago, when Ruth Campbell Bigelow created the first cup of specialty tea, blending black tea with orange rind and sweet spices. Today, the Certified B Corporation produces 2 billion tea bags annually and offers more than 150 flavors.