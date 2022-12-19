Target’s Team Members Spread Joy to Their Communities

Through its Great Giftogether program, Target Corp. is aiming to deliver joy to its guests throughout the communities it serves. The campaign began with just one Target team two years ago as a way to give back to those who were negatively impacted by the pandemic, and today includes nearly 2,000 Target stores and supply chain facilities across the country partnering with local nonprofits to help those in need.

For this year’s Great Giftogether, each participating Target team chose a local nonprofit to work with to help identify families in need. Associates then selected and wrapped gifts based on each family’s shopping list, and also included everyday essentials for the season.

"The Great Giftogether is an incredible representation of Target's care in action, as well as our work to partner with our communities to create positive impact,” said Ron Brown, VP, community impact, Target. “It is remarkable to see this program grow each year, and to see the joy our teams are delivering across our communities."

In all, more than 1,900 Target locations participated this year, as well as teams at 44 of the retailer’s supply chain facilities. This translated to more than 3,500 families receiving holiday gifts and essentials.

“The Great Giftogether means the world to me because I know what it feels like to be in need,” said Tamara Ferebee, executive team lead, human resources, at Target's Burlington, N.J., store. “To now be in a position to provide families with this gift, and know personally what that feels like, fills my heart with joy. Sharing this moment with my team gives life to Target’s purpose.”

Additionally, Target has donated $1 million to Toys for Tots, which will help provide 100,000 additional gifts and toys to children in need.

"This was a particularly tough year to collect toys and raise support due to record high inflation," said Ted Silvester, retired Marine colonel and VP of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "We are fortunate to have the continued support of Target. Their generous support will allow Toys for Tots to extend its reach and support over 100,000 more children who otherwise would have been forgotten."

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations.