Target Shakes Up Its C-Suite

In an effort to bolster its leadership team in line with its continued growth, Target Corp. has created a new executive role and promoted several members of its c-suite.

The role of EVP and chief guest experience officer has been filled by Cara Sylvester, who joined Target in 2007 and most recently served as EVP and chief marketing and digital officer. Sylvester will work to further differentiate Target’s guest experience by increasing personalization and attracting more shoppers in-store and online.

With the pending retirement of Mike McNamara, Brett Craig has been promoted to EVP and chief information officer. Craig started at Target in 2008 and most recently acted as SVP of digital.

Matt Zabel will take over the role of EVP and general counsel after serving as SVP of risk and employee and labor relations for the company. Arthur Valdez, Target’s EVP and chief supply chain and logistics officer, has also been promoted to the company’s leadership team.

“Guided by our purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life and fueled by the most talented, committed team in retail, Target has experienced tremendous growth over the past two years,” said Brian Cornell, Target chairman and CEO.

“The updates we’re making to our leadership team reflect the size and scale of our more than $100 billion business, while also positioning the company for continued momentum well into the future,” Cornell continued. “I have tremendous confidence in these leaders and the value they bring to our organization as we work together to meet the needs of current and new Target guests.”

The retailer is in the midst of investing up to $5 billion in its physical stores, digital experiences, fulfillment capabilities and supply chain capacity this year in an effort to keep driving growth. It plans to open approximately 30 stores this year, ranging in footprint from mid-size locations in dense suburban areas to small-format stores in city centers such as Charleston, S.C., and New York’s Times Square.

