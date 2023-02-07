Target, Sam’s Club Execs Win 2023 Confectionery Leadership Awards

The National Confectioners Association (NCA) and Candy & Snack Today magazine have revealed the recipients of the 2023 Confectionery Leadership Awards: Tiffany Trombley, director of seasonal candy and snacks at Target, and Todd Budzinski, senior director of merchandising, candy and commercial bread at Sam’s Club.

“The past year, the confectionery industry has thrived despite factors like supply chain issues and high inflation rates because of the dedication from people like Tiffany and Todd,” said John Downs, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based NCA. “Both of these award recipients have led the way as innovative and forward-thinking leaders within the industry, and I admire their spirit of inclusivity, willingness to take risks, and insights into the best ways to reach current and new customers.”

“Candy brings so much joy to our Target guests that make it so fulfilling and fun, and we are so fortunate to have so many great people in our industry who really make it so special,” said Trombley, who has worked at Target for 14 years. “Our shared goal to surprise and delight our guests every day and our shared values result in strong buyer-vendor partnerships. Thanks to enriching collaborative discussions with our vendors, we are able to deliver newness, innovation and excitement to all our guests.”

“This recognition is the culmination of years of hard work transforming the candy category at Sam’s Club with my great supplier partners. It’s incredibly special,” noted Budzinski, a four-year confectionery category vet who has helped drive double-digit growth over the past few years. He added that the category is special for “the feelings of joy and happiness that the brands evoke in consumers.”

NCA, in partnership with Candy & Snack Today, created the Confectionery Leadership Awards in 2011 to honor the confectionery industry’s most innovative category champions and leaders. The program allows NCA manufacturers and brokers to recognize outstanding retailers and wholesalers in the confectionery community for their leadership, industry collaboration, confectionery category promotion and innovation.

The awards will be presented during NCA’s State of the Industry Conference, which is scheduled for March 5-7 in Miami.

Sam’s Club, a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc., operates nearly 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries, with approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Sam’s Club ranks eighth. Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100.