Target Names New Supply Chain, Logistics SVP

Target has hired Heath Holtz as SVP of field operations, overseeing the retailer's supply chain and logistics field network. Holtz comes to Target on March 1 from 14 years at Nissan Motor Corp., where he was most recently SVP of manufacturing, supply chain management and purchasing in North America.

Holtz will report to Arthur Valdez, Target's EVP and chief supply chain and logistics officer.

“Target has built an industry-leading supply chain and logistics network that supports our stores as shopping destinations and local fulfillment hubs,” said Valdez. “Heath’s strong track record of leading global teams to elevate operational quality and efficiency make him a valuable addition to Target as we continue evolving our supply chain to meet guest needs.”

Minneapolis-based Target operates more than 1,800 stores, 39 distribution centers and Target.com. The company is No. 15 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.