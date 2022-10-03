Target Kicks Off Holiday Savings This Week

It’s getting to be part and parcel of the 2022 holiday season: savings promotions in a year marked by record inflation. Target Corp. is the latest major retailer to go big on discounts with this week’s Target Deal Days.

Running Oct. 6-8, the shopping event will include savings up to 50% on new and trending holiday toys, electronics and video games and sales on items from national brands like Apple, Disney, Cuisinart and Beats as well as Target’s store brands. According to the retailer, more than a half million holiday gifting deals will be offered across a wide range of categories.

Among the Deal Days offers: $350 off a Westinghouse 65-inch Roku Smart TV, up to 40% off kitchen appliances and cookware, up to 40% off on bedding, and a $50 savings on an Xbox Series S console with a free select Xbox controller.

Shoppers can get other benefits during this first round of holiday promotions. For example, those who spend $50 on household essentials will earn a $15 Target gift card and customers who purchase $50 on foods and beverages using same-day services will get a $10 Target gift card. The retailer is also extending its holiday return date until Jan. 24, 2023 and has adjusted its annual price match guarantee to run from Target Deal Days through Dec. 24.

“We’re excited to bring the Target holiday magic to help guests get into the spirit of the season with our first holiday savings event. They’ll find some of our best deals on the newest, must-have items and the essentials they need every day,” said Christina Hennington, Target's EVP and chief growth officer. “As guests shop the most sought-after holiday gifts, get ready to host celebrations with family and friends, wear new on-trend attire, and stock up on the essentials, we’ll have incredible deals on the new products they want across our differentiated assortment. Our holiday-ready team will make it easy with an exceptional store experience, and our fast and free same-day fulfillment services.”

In addition to shopping in store, Target customers can access deals at Target.com and the Target app. Same day delivery with Shipt is available with no membership fee required.

Last month, Target outlined its plans for the holidays, announcing the early-October Deal Days and sharing that it is seeking up to 100,000 seasonal team members during these peak months of gift giving.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations.