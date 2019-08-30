Press enter to search
Target Expands Curbside Pickup to All 50 States

08/30/2019
Target has rolled out its same-day curbside pickup service, Drive Up, to all 50 U.S. states.

The retailer announced Friday that Target is the first grocery retailer to offer a service like Drive Up in every state.

In its latest fiscal report, the company said Drive Up has the highest guest-satisfaction rating of any Target service. Target also said it more than doubled the total number of Drive Up orders in 2018 by fulfilling nearly 5 million orders within the first part of this year alone.

“We’ve heard the message loud and clear from our guests: They absolutely love the ease and convenience of Drive Up, whether they’re shopping for household essentials, road trip snacks or baby gear,” said Dawn Block, senior vice president, digital, in a statement about the nationwide expansion. “So our team has worked hard to rapidly expand the service since its introduction less than two years ago to all 50 states. And the work’s not done. The team’s continuing to find ways to make the service even better.”

By this holiday season, Target says that “most” of its 1,855 U.S. stores will offer Drive Up service.

Meanwhile Walmart Grocery offers curbside pickup at over 2,500 locations. 

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. operates 1,800 stores and an ecommerce site, Target.com. The company is No. 15 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

