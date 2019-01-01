Beatrice Foods Co. has relaunched Tarasov Herbal Dressing & Sauce, originally created in 1981 by Arthur Tarasoff. Now featuring updated nutritional information and a longer shelf life, the product is a unique blend of herbs, maple syrup, expeller-pressed canola oil, organic cayenne pepper and apple cider vinegar, among other ingredients, and contains no artificial preservatives or flavors. Additionally, fans have discovered the condiment’s versatility: It can be used as a salad dressing; as a marinade for meat, fish and poultry; and as a sauce on mashed potatoes, hamburgers, steaks and rice, to name just a few examples. The item is available in a 12-ounce glass bottle retailing for a suggested $6.99, and a 2-ounce plastic bottle going for a suggested $3.08, as well as foodservice sizes.