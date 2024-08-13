Billed by its creator, “Top Chef” contestant Chef Joe Sasso, as “the first-ever and original puffed pasta chip,” Tantos is taking pasta into the snack aisle. The product line boasts a form and texture like that of a snack puff and comes in four favorite Italian flavors: Marinara, Pesto, Cacio e Pepe, and Classico (plain). Tantos recommends using the innovative pantry item not only for general snacking, but also as a crouton replacement for salads and soups and even for making Italian nachos. The chips are available in two sizes: a 1-ounce bag, the perfect size for school lunch boxes and snackers on the go, retailing for a suggested $2.99, and a 4-ounce multiserve bag retailing for a suggested $6.99.