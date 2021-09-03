Tampico Paired Up

Juice drink concentrate manufacturer and marketer Tampico Beverages has launched a fruit and vegetable juice drink product line, Paired Up. The shelf-stable better-for-you beverages come in three flavors: Beet the Day (a beet, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry flavor blend); Carrot On (a carrot, pineapple, orange, peach flavor blend); and Pump It Up (a pumpkin, mango, coconut, banana flavor blend). Each 8-ounce serving of Paired Up contains one combined serving of fruits and vegetables with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners, preservatives, colors or artificial flavors, as well as 100% of the FDA’s recommended daily serving of vitamin C. The blended beverage line is also a good source of vitamins A and E. A 48-ounce bottle of any variety retails for a suggested price range of $2.99-$3.99, depending on location.