Tally-Ho Water Enhancers for Dogs

Tally-Ho, a recently introduced brand from Ocean Spray’s Lighthouse incubator, has launched functional water enhancers for dogs. With just a squeeze of Tally-Ho, dogs get a flavorful functional beverage at home or on the go. The line consists of three types of daily-use water enhancers, each with a unique functional benefit and containing active ingredients: Oral Health, with zinc and mint to help maintain plaque-free teeth and fresher breath; Emotional Health, offering a savory chicken flavor and containing L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes calm and alert behavior, with no drowsiness; and salmon-flavored Immune Health, featuring a boost of vitamins C, E and zinc. A 1.6-fluid-ounce bottle lasting approximately two weeks, depending on the size of the dog, retails for a suggested. $6.99.