Press enter to search
Close search

Take the PG Produce Review Survey Now

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Take the PG Produce Review Survey Now

07/25/2019
Take the PG Produce Review Survey Now

Do you have responsibilities within produce and floral? If yes, then Progressive Grocer is asking for your help with our annual Produce Operations Review.

As our thanks for your participation, you will receive a $20 Amazon gift code.

Please complete this survey, answering for your average produce department, including produce and floral.

If you cannot locate exact figures, please provide your best estimate. Be assured that all responses are kept strictly confidential — only averages are reported.

Please complete this survey by no later than Aug. 31.

Results of this Produce Operations Review will appear in the October issue of Progressive Grocer and online. 

Start the Survey

Also Worth Reading

Bakery

2019 Retail Bakery Review: In-Store Bakeries Still Play Vital Role in Grocers' Freshness Image

Exclusive research shows the indulgence factor could be the reason for increased bakery sales and profits

Deli Sandwich

2019 Retail Deli Review: When It Comes to Grocery Sales, Deli Continues to Deliver

Nearly 75 percent of respondents said deli sales rose in 2018 compared with 2017

Non-Traditional Protein Options Gain Steam in the Meat Department: Retail Meat Review

Meanwhile, leading animal proteins gain dollar sales but lose volume

Progressive Grocer's 2018 Produce Report: Category Remains Major Draw for Shoppers

While sales are flat, most shoppers cite produce as the reason for choosing a store

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Albertsons 80th Anniversary Supplement in Progressive Grocer
Trading Partners
Walmart, Kroger in Virtual Tie for Top Retailer: Kantar PoweRanking