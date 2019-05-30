2019 Retail Deli Review: When It Comes to Grocery Sales, Deli Continues to Deliver

“Since foodservice is highly perishable, we are mostly not cross-merchandising out of department, but rather bringing items into the area for a more solution-based approach,” Woods notes. “Cornbread by the chili, snacks by the in-department register, all kinds of kid and adult beverages, bread, crackers for cheese and soup, all the toppings for a great salad bar, desserts for one — and more when appropriate, like pumpkin pie with dinners, etc.”

Hot foods and ready-to-eat items are driving growth for Quincy, Ill.-based grocery chain Niemann Foods Inc. “These are home-cooked items made from recipes in store and taken home and warmed up by the customer,” explains Jim Brown, manager of Niemann’s store in Pittsfield, Ill.

Brown notes that he expects deli sales to continue on their current trend of outpacing his overall store sales by about 3 percent.

“Grocery is, of course, the easiest to cross-merchandise with deli items,” Brown acknowledges, adding that bakery items lend themselves well to pairings with deli meat and cheese.

“As the make-at-home items still seem to be going well, I can see our deli getting in this game,” he says. “Take home, mix together and cook for a small amount of time. This would make the customer feel they made the dish.

“Deli is a fun department, and it always seems to have a lot going on,” Brown continues. “Warm foods and take-home-to-go seem to be doing well in our area.”

For her part, Oleson says: “We love the opportunity to cross-merchandise. We see opportunities between all of the departments. Our bakery and deli go hand-in-hand, and we have many grocery items that fit in that mix as well. It is all about thinking about the recipes you make yourself, and if it works together, it is often shown together.”

Talent and Experience

In PG’s Annual Report of the Grocery Industry in April 2019, retail grocery executives told us that the top issue keeping them up at night is recruiting, training and retaining talent.

The folks running their delis agree — nearly 60 percent of respondents to PG’s deli survey said that “engaged associates” is the most important factor in securing everyday department sales. Additionally, labor was — by far — the leading operational issue named by deli operators, and staff training tied for second place among areas most targeted for investment this year.

“I can’t stress enough the imperative of the team member and guest experience,” Woods asserts. “Simply taking care of team members and guests by providing what they want, when they want it, and at a value they are willing to shop you for, is point of entry. Delivering a personal experience that includes surprise and delight, ‘worth it’ opportunities, personalized offers and simply being obsessive. Making every decision on layouts, offerings, concepts, merchandising and training is all in the best interest of our team members and guests.”

Fittingly, “merchandising/experience” tied for second, with signature items, as the most important factor in deli sales.