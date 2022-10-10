Take the Dressing Your Beer Concept to Seltzers!

Twang Partners, the creators of the Original Beer Salt since 1986, has just launched new LTO exciting flavors that are great on beer and tailored especially for seltzers. Cucumber Chili Lime & Grapefruit Beer Salt are available for a limited time only. Simply add a dash or dress your favorite lager or seltzers. Available in 24-count displays and 12-count clip strips.

Contact us to learn about merchandising options that fit your needs. Add incremental sales to your beer, seltzer and canned cocktail sets! Visit Twang.com or call 1-800-950-8095.