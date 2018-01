Swisher Sweets Banana Smash cigarillos have gone from limited-edition to full-time status, now available for grocers to carry year-round. With a bold-yet-sweet blend of banana and strawberry flavors, the cigarillos can be ordered in resealable two-count pouches with the “Sealed Fresh” guarantee, and sell under suggested “Save on 2,” “2 for 99 cents” and “2 for $1.49” options.