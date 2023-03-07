SweetLeaf Natural Sugar Substitute Product Lines

Wisdom Natural Brands, the No. 1 sugar substitute brand in the natural channel, has expanded its SweetLeaf product line with two zero-calorie sweeteners and three 50% reduced-calorie sugars, all of which taste, bake, brown and caramelize just like sugar. The items contain no artificial ingredients and no erythritol. Available in 16-ounce packages, the products are SweetLeaf Indulge Zero Calorie All-Purpose Sweeteners in granular and powder forms, retailing for a suggested $17.99; made exclusively with such natural ingredients as allulose, inulin, stevia leaf extract and monk fruit extract; and formulated to be a 1:1 sugar replacement that browns when baking just like sugar, and SweetLeaf 50% Reduced Calorie Sugars, retailing for a suggested $15.99; featuring the market’s first reduced-calorie coconut and date sugars, as well as a cane sugar option; and containing just 8 calories per serving rather than 16.