The No. 1 natural cookie dough brand in the United States, Sweet Loren’s, is continuing to introduce high-quality, better-for-you product offerings with the launch of a line of crunchy shelf-stable Breakfast Biscuits. The gluten-free, nutrient-packed product – which can be eaten any time of day – delivers 19 grams of whole grains, 4 grams of plant-based protein, 3 grams of fiber and five B vitamins per three-biscuit serving. Made with only simple, clean ingredients, Sweet Loren’s Breakfast Biscuits come in three varieties: Blueberry, Cinnamon Sugar and Chocolate. All are gluten-, dairy-, peanut- and tree nut-free; plant based; and non-GMO Project Verified. The line is currently available in the cookie aisle at Whole Foods Market nationwide and will be on Amazon later this year. An 8-ounce box containing five packs of any variety of Sweet Loren’s Breakfast Biscuits retails for a suggested $5.99.