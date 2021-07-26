07/26/2021
Sponsored Content
SUPERMARKETS AND COVID-19: Changes in Consumer Behaviors and Operational Shifts in North America
The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically changed customer behaviors in 2020. Even now in 2021, change is the constant. The impact of these pandemic-related behaviors on the North American supermarket industry has been challenging. The bottom line:
Our new normal has required new impactful actions.
This report will help you identify some of the changes and challenges, as well as present some solutions to help you better respond to the evolution of shopper behaviors.