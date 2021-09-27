Super Sustainable Eco Essentials

Looking to improve your eco-credentials? A big fan of the planet and want to make a small change for a big difference? We might have a cheeky solution for you.

The Cheeky Panda’s range of sustainable essentials are made from naturally hypoallergenic bamboo and arrive in recyclable packaging, rather than the usual plastic wrap. They’re soft on sensitive skin and contain less tissue dust, meaning they’re perfect for any sneezing allergy sufferers out there.

Each product in the range is certified Vegan, dermatologically tested on sensitive skin by SGS, carbon balanced, B.P.A-free, contains no chlorine bleach AND only uses FSC-certified bamboo. Phew.

You wouldn’t sneeze on a tree, so why wipe your nose with paper products?

The Cheeky Panda products have been incredibly popular across the world – available to buy in the U.S. in UNFI, Rite Aid, Good Eggs and Mr. Checkout as well as internationally in Boots, Ocado, Tesco, Monoprix, Carrefour, dm-drogerie markt, Wholefoods UK and hundreds of other major retailers. The plastic-free Paper Towels are available at UNFI, as well as other items in the Cheeky Panda tissue range. Which includes plastic-free 4 and 9 roll packs, plastic-free Pocket Tissues and both Flat and Cube Tissue Boxes.

