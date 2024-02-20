Known for its popular kombucha, bubbly beverage maker Health-Ade has now launched nationwide SunSip by Health-Ade, a prebiotic “soda with benefits,” in a bid to become the next leader in the rapidly growing functional beverage industry. SunSip offers nostalgic soda flavors while adhering to Health-Ade’s mission to make gut health more delicious and accessible. Featuring no artificial sweeteners, the product line’s beverages boast just 5 grams of sugar per serving, achieved through the use of fruit juice, monk fruit and a touch of cane sugar, but no stevia. The beverages also contain prebiotics from agave inulin fiber to nurture a healthier gut; vitamins C, B6 and B12; and 10% of the daily value of zinc and selenium to support everyday immunity and energy. The launch marks the first non-kombucha product offered by Health-Ade in the refrigerated premium digestive health category. Available in brightly colored 11.5-fluid-ounce cans that are 100% recyclable, SunSip comes in Raspberry Lemonade, Cherry Cola, Strawberry Vanilla and Root Beer flavors, each retailing for a suggested $2.49. It’s currently available exclusively in Whole Foods, but will expand to multiple retailers starting in April.