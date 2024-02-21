SunnyGem, a major supplier of California almonds, has now launched SunnyGem Almond Oil, the company’s first specialty product available for consumers at retail. The 100% virgin oil is cold-pressed, meaning that it has been minimally processed and contains no additives or chemicals. Cold pressing helps preserve the nutritional value and flavor of the almonds, so each bottle is packed with such nutrients as vitamin E, B vitamins and flavonoids. Almonds are also naturally rich in monounsaturated fats, which are considered heart-healthy fats. Additionally, SunnyGem Almond Oil is gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan and kosher. Almond oil can be used similarly to olive oil. It has a low medium smoke point of 425 degrees F making it a suitable choice for sautéing, marinating, dressing, baking or finishing dishes. The mild, nutty and toasty flavor adds a touch of sweetness that’s not overpowering. SunnyGem Almond Oil comes in both 500-milliliter and 1-liter bottles retailing for $14.99 and $24.99, respectively, at Publix stores nationwide.