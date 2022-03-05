Sunkist Dressings & Sauces

Famed citrus brand Sunkist has partnered with Sokol, a family-owned food formulation company, on a line of dressings and sauces. The product line comes in eight fruit-forward flavors designed to complement not just salads, but also tacos, bowls and more: Lemon Pepper Caesar Dressing, Grapefruit Poppyseed Dressing, Spicy Mango Habanero Dressing, Mimosa Vinaigrette, Blueberry Chipotle Dressing, Mandarin Fig Dressing, Orange Sesame Ginger Dressing, and Pomegranate Lime Vinaigrette. These versatile SKUs add tang and zest to just about any type of recipe while also being gluten- and nut-free offerings with no high-fructose corn syrup. The suggested retail price per 12-ounce bottle of any flavor is $4.98.