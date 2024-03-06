 Skip to main content

Sunbelt Bakery Snickerdoodle Chewy Granola Bars

Line extension draws on classic cookie flavor
Sunbelt Bakery Snickerdoodle Chewy Granola Bars Main Image

Shoppers can now try a novel twist on a long-popular cookie flavor with Sunbelt Bakery Snickerdoodle Chewy Granola Bars, a flavor joining the existing Sunbelt Bakery permanent lineup in select retailers nationwide. Toasted granola and notes of sweet cinnamon and caramel provide the right comfort-food combination for on-the-go snacking, anywhere entertaining or lunchbox pairings. Each 8.27-ounce carton contains eight individually wrapped bars and retails for a suggested $3.19. Sunbelt is a brand of family-owned McKee Foods.

