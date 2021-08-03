03/08/2021
Sunbelt Bakery Oatmeal Raisin Granola Bars
Relaunched product back by popular demand
McKee Foods has relaunched Sunbelt Bakery Oatmeal Raisin Granola Bars, several years after the company first introduced the product. When it was discontinued, shoppers embarked on a relentless campaign via social media and McKee’s consumer care line asking for the classic variety’s return. Suitable for at-home or on-the-go snacking, the convenient bars feature plump sun-dried raisins and chewy oats. A 8.27-ounce purple box bearing the iconic Sunbelt Bakery orange circle brand logo at the top and containing eight individually wrapped bars retails for a suggested $2.79.