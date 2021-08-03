McKee Foods has relaunched Sunbelt Bakery Oatmeal Raisin Granola Bars, several years after the company first introduced the product. When it was discontinued, shoppers embarked on a relentless campaign via social media and McKee’s consumer care line asking for the classic variety’s return. Suitable for at-home or on-the-go snacking, the convenient bars feature plump sun-dried raisins and chewy oats. A 8.27-ounce purple box bearing the iconic Sunbelt Bakery orange circle brand logo at the top and containing eight individually wrapped bars retails for a suggested $2.79.