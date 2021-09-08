The leading U.S. rice company, Riviana Foods Inc., has launched Success Garden & Grains Blends, the first boil-in-bag product to combine high-quality rice with simple ingredients and no added sauces or seasonings. Success Garden & Grains Blends come in two varieties: White Rice, Black Beans, Corn & Bell Peppers and White Rice, Peas, Carrot & Red Bell Peppers. Packaged in two pre-portioned, BPA-free boil-in bags, the product line is ready in just 10 minutes, and offers a no-measure, no-mess cooking experience. Each versatile blend can serve as a stand-alone dish or as a key recipe component. To provide consumers with additional inspiration, chefs at Riviana Foods’ test kitchen have developed recipes using the product line, which, along with ingredient mix-ins and seasoning suggestions, appear on Success Garden & Grains Blends packaging. The suggested retail price is $2.19 per 7-ounce box of either variety.