Smart Sourcing, Stronger Margins: Strategies for Thriving as an Independent Grocer

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 2:00 PM EDT

Independent grocers are under increasing pressure to compete with national chains, maintain healthy margins, and source competitive products—all while delivering an excellent customer experience.



Join us for a powerful session on how smart sourcing strategies and flexible purchasing solutions are helping independent retailers not just survive, but thrive. We’ll explore innovative solutions to compete with the ever increasing private label sector.



You’ll hear real-world success stories, learn about daily inventory innovations, and gain actionable insights you can put to work immediately. Don’t miss this chance to ask questions during a live Q&A and leave with strategies to strengthen your competitive edge and unlock scalable growth.