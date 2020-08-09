Store Design of the Future

“The average front of house may decrease in square footage, while the average back of house will increase and logistical/operational planning will be even more important than it was before. The cash-wrap experience will evolve as checkout becomes more mobile and aspects like augmented reality will be more widely integrated.”

Jamie Cornelius

Executive Creative Director, ChangeUp

“I see two strategies moving forward: a stop-gap strategy to implement for the here and now, and one of innovating for the future. Looking at the long term, we will need to re-evaluate the moments along the customer journey and adapt to new consumer priorities, behaviors and expectations.

“Consider how to use the outside space and entry point more effectively, or even bring the outside in with more natural cues to put shoppers at ease. Rethinking the drive-thru is also a prime improvement opportunity. There’s so much potential for efficiency, experience and contactless payment enhancements, but also drive- thru-only locations could unlock even more potential.

“Bright lighting will be critical — primarily because dark, moody spaces have the perception of being unclean. Brightly lit areas will play a key role in creating open, more welcoming environments.

“Also, expect a boom in post-pandemic materials and finishes born out of necessity. There will be new takes on anti-microbial and hydrophobic surface finishes applied in new ways to new mediums. The key will be a balance of conveying to shoppers that they are in a pristine space, but without feeling sterile. Be intentional about where customers are placing their hands, and rethink how those spaces might come to life with a focus on materiality.

“Color and pattern always help bring people out of a funk. Use them to communicate the joy of shopping, infuse personality and get shoppers out of the survivalist mindset.”