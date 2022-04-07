Stop & Shop Pharmacies Offer COVID-19 Antiviral Medications

All 55 Stop & Shop pharmacy locations in New York will now offer Paxlovid and Molnupiravir at no cost to customers. The two COVID-19 antiviral medications are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and require a prescription from a health care provider.

Additionally, all 230 Stop & Shop pharmacy locations along the East Coast are now able to administer second COVID-19 booster shots to eligible patients. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), individuals over age 50 and select immunocompromised patients can receive the booster.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved over the past two years, Stop & Shop Pharmacy has provided our customers and communities with convenient and safe ways to protect their families and loved ones,” said Katie Thornell, director of pharmacy operations. “By now offering COVID-19 antivirals, as well as second boosters to eligible customers, we look forward to helping more community members defend themselves and their families against COVID-19 and its evolving variants.”

Further, the grocer is working with the Biden Administration to hand out up to eight free rapid COVID-19 tests to eligible Medicare Part B recipients.

Albertsons Cos. is also offering free COVID-19 tests to customers with Medicare Part B coverage and Medicare Advantage plans. Eligible customers can receive up to eight over-the-counter tests each month without an appointment through the end of the COVID-19 public-health emergency.

Ahold Delhaize USA banner Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC employs 58,000 associates at stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, consisting of Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford and Stop & Shop, as well as e-grocer Peapod; Retail Business Services; and Peapod Digital Labs, its e-commerce engine. Operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.