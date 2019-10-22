Stop & Shop, New York Giants Renew Multiyear Partnership

Solidifying its ties to the New York metro area, the Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. has renewed a multiyear partnership with the New York Giants. The football team’s official supermarket since 2010, the grocer will also become its official tailgate and homegate partner. Additionally, a main pillar of the partnership is to work with, and donate to, local food banks in the region.

The partnership also includes appearances by current and former Giants players to area stores, schools and community centers, providing aid to the needy.

“Stop & Shop has been a valued partner of the New York Giants organization for close to a decade, as we are both committed to our communities and to promoting healthy lifestyles,” noted Pete Guelli, chief commercial officer of the Giants, whose headquarters is at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, in East Rutherford, N.J. “We are thrilled to be able to grow this partnership in the coming years.” “Fighting hunger is truly a team effort, and we couldn’t ask for a better partner,” added Bob Yager, Stop & Shop’s SVP of sales and operations. “What we love most about being the official supermarket of the Giants is how they support Stop & Shop both on the field and in the communities we serve.”

Stop & Shop’s sister banner Giant Food Stores, has forged a similar partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team.

An Ahold Delhaize USA company, Stop & Shop employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.