Stop & Shop Looking to Hire 1K+ in Northeast

Stop & Shop is holding several job fairs on Saturday, Aug. 31 to fill more than 1,000 positions across its market area: 600 jobs in Connecticut, 250 in western Massachusetts, and 300 in New York state’s Westchester and Dutchess counties, according to a published report.

The Ahold Delhaize USA banner hopes to hire associates to work in its bakery, deli, grocery, produce, seafood and meat departments, the Nassau County, N.Y., Daily Voice reported, adding that the grocer also wishes to find new night crew members, cashiers, porters and baggers.

Those interested in working for the company but who can’t make the job fairs can apply online.

Stop & Shop’s part-time associates work from 12 to 28 hours weekly, and receive “competitive pay, paid training, flexible schedules, a company discount, paid time off and career advancement opportunities," according to the grocer.

“We are eager to hire part-time associates who are looking for a job to serve as the building blocks to a rewarding career with a company that values people and hard work,” Rudy DiPietro, Stop & Shop’s SVP of operations, told the Daily Voice. “Stop & Shop is looking to add seven to eight associates per store as it strives to improve the in-store experience for customers and provide even better service in area communities.”

Despite the current outside hiring push for part-timers, the chain is said to fill as many as 80 percent of its open positions by promoting from within.

Based in Quincy, Mass. Stop & Shop employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.