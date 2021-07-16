Stop & Shop Airs 2nd Season of Cooking Show

Stop & Shop is launching the second season of its cooking show, “At the Table.” Following last year’s inaugural series with Chef Robert Irvine, this season will be hosted by Chef Amanda Freitag.

Freitag, a New York-based television food personality and culinary expert, begins the new season by showing how to make a baked feta pasta recipe made famous on social media, with a special twist. She will demo a variety of seasonal dishes in other installments, including meals that are plant-based, seafood-based, low carb and made using an instant pot.

"My goal is to help people see how approachable cooking can be, and to be more comfortable and have more fun in the kitchen. With 'At the Table', I can help more people do just that,” said Freitag.

Added Essence Souffrant, Stop & Shop’s social media manager: “We are excited to launch season two of our 'At the Table' series and offer our customers simple and unique recipes that they can prepare from the comfort of their homes.”

“At the Table” is available on Stop & Shop’s Facebook and Instagram channels, airing at 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays throughout July. Recipes from both seasons are available on the retailer’s website.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, consisting of Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., and Hannaford, as well as e-grocer Peapod; Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands; and Peapod Digital Labs, its e-commerce engine. Operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.