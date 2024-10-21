Oat-based superfood brand Stoked Oats has now launched its latest innovation: Stoked OatRice. The first-to-market product offers a superior nutritional profile compared with traditional white rice, offering twice the protein, five times the fiber, and a wealth of essential vitamins and minerals, making it a health-conscious choice for recipes. The versatile oat-based alternative also boasts a fraction of the environmental impact of rice: Stoked OatRice’s eco-friendly farming practices transform oat fields into greenhouse-gas sinks, in contrast to traditional rice farming, which is a major contributor to agricultural methane emissions. Cultivated with minimal water usage, and relying on natural rainfall and sunshine, Certified Gluten Free and non-GMO Stoked OatRice is made from oats grown in Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) fields and offers a slightly nutty flavor and chewy texture similar to brown rice. A 16-ounce package retails for a suggested $4.99.