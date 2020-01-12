Stemilt’s Roger Pepperl to Retire

Roger Pepperl, marketing director for the past 20 years at Wenatchee, Washington-based Stemilt Growers, will retire after a 40-year career in the produce industry. The development of the Lil Snappers kid-size fruit brand and A Half Mile Closer to the Moon cherries are just two of Pepperl’s achievements during his time at Stemilt.

Pepperl plans to officially retire from Stemilt and the produce industry on Dec. 31.

“Roger never ceases to amaze me with his innovative mind, and ability to create brands and programs that benefit the grower, the retailer and the consumer,” said Stemilt President West Mathison. “My family and I cannot thank him enough for the work he’s done to transform our company into a recognized brand. His retirement is well deserved, and I can’t wait to hear about his journey in this next chapter.”

Pepperl came to Stemilt in 2000, after working for 21 years as a retail buyer/merchandiser at Meijer. Thanks to Pepperl’s work with Stemilt founder Tom Mathison, Meijer became the first retailer to merchandise cherries in catch-weight bags, transforming to this day how the cherry industry sells fruit.

“Roger was like my grandfather Tom in so many ways,” noted West Mathison. “He wasn’t afraid to try something new at retail, as long as it meant selling more and never sacrificing quality. His gift to see things that others cannot see has been inspiring.”

Pepperl grew Stemilt’s marketing department from a single designer to a seven-member team. He also traveled the world for the company and volunteered his time on committees and boards for the United Fresh Produce Association, the Produce Marketing Association and the Produce for Better Health Foundation.

Stemilt is a family-owned grower, packer and shipper of tree fruits, including sweet cherries and organic tree fruits, and a key supplier of apples and pears.

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 19 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.