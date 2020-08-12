Stemilt Names Brianna Shales Its New Marketing Director

Stemilt Growers has appointed Brianna Shales, the company’s current senior marketing manager, to be its new marketing director starting Jan. 1, 2021. Shales, who has been with the Wenatchee, Washington-based company for 13 years, will succeed Roger Pepperl, who is retiring after more than two decades with the Stemilt.

“Brianna was the obvious choice when it came to who would be the next marketing director for Stemilt,” noted Pepperl. “The produce world is changing rapidly, and she displays the ability to adapt and implement what is needed to keep our brand World Famous.”

Shales joined the company as a communications specialist right after graduating from college. She became communications manager in 2010 and was promoted to senior marketing manager last year. Shales has been a driving force behind many of Stemilt’s brands, among them Rushing Rivers pears and the company’s newest proprietary apple variety, Rave.

“Brianna is instrumental in brand development, communications, digital marketing and ,most recently, in our data program,” added Pepperl. “Understanding data and what it represents is a real skill, and she portrays that time and time again for our retail partners.”

Shales has also integrated video and digital content into the company’s everyday marketing and communication strategies.

“Brianna led Stemilt’s charge in the digital marketing transition,” said Pepperl. “She understands the importance of this type of content and what is needed to ensure Stemilt’s story is heard and our brands are seen, recognized and trusted.”

Along with her work at Stemilt, Shales is a current marketing/communications committee co-chair for the Produce for Better Health Foundation, and she sits on the United Fresh Produce Association’s Produce Marketing & Merchandising Council and the Produce Marketing Association’s product identification committee.

Owned and operated by the Mathison family, Stemilt is a grower, packer and shipper of tree fruit.