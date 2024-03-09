 Skip to main content

Stellar Pretzel Thins

Grain-free product line offers tasty BFY snacking
Stellar Pretzel Thins Main Image

Women-owned mother/daughter non-GMO and vegan snacking company Stellar Snacks has recently debuted a first-on-the-market grain-free pretzel made with superfood ingredients. The gluten-free Stellar Pretzel Thins collection is also Heart-Check certified by the American Heart Association as a heart-healthy snack of choice. Inspired by the cuisine of the French Riviera, the collection’s three dippable premium flavors – Bruschetta, Truffle Pesto and Sea Salt –  are made with such nutritious ingredients as cassava, chickpea flour, hemp, pea protein and mushroom, and then freshly baked with avocado oil, making the product line an excellent source of fiber, vitamin D and omega-3 as well. The suggested retail price is $5.99 for a 7.2-ounce bag of any variety.

 

Other Popular Products

Stellar Pretzel Thins

Stellar Pretzel Thins Teaser

Atoria’s Family Bakery Mini Upcycled Naan

Atoria's Mini Upcycled Naan Teaser

KING’S HAWAIIAN® Original Hawaiian Sweet Soft Pretzel Bites

KING’S_HAWAIIAN®_Original_Hawaiian_Sweet_Soft_Pretzel_Bites

For More Details

$5.99

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds