Women-owned mother/daughter non-GMO and vegan snacking company Stellar Snacks has recently debuted a first-on-the-market grain-free pretzel made with superfood ingredients. The gluten-free Stellar Pretzel Thins collection is also Heart-Check certified by the American Heart Association as a heart-healthy snack of choice. Inspired by the cuisine of the French Riviera, the collection’s three dippable premium flavors – Bruschetta, Truffle Pesto and Sea Salt – are made with such nutritious ingredients as cassava, chickpea flour, hemp, pea protein and mushroom, and then freshly baked with avocado oil, making the product line an excellent source of fiber, vitamin D and omega-3 as well. The suggested retail price is $5.99 for a 7.2-ounce bag of any variety.