Founded by a mom-and-daughter duo, Stellar Snacks has introduced a twist to the pretzel narrative with flavor-forward, vegan and non-GMO Stellar Braids in four unique better-for-you varieties: Maui Monk, consisting of vegan Butter Braids and monk fruit; Sweet & Sparky, offering Butter Braids seasoned with spicy Buffalo Seasoning and monk fruit; Bold & Herby, featuring Butter Braids seasoned with roasted garlic, onion and monk fruit; and Simply Stellar, providing Butter Braids accented with sea salt. Stellar is passionate about quality and sustainability in all aspects of its business, as well as nourishing relationships with suppliers, partners and employees, and empowering local artists by collaborating on vibrant packaging designs. A 16-ounce bag of any variety of Stellar Braids retails for a suggested $6.99, while a 5-ounce bag goes for a suggested price range of $3.99-$4.49.