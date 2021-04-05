Stauffers of Kissel Hill Opens New Location in Pennsylvania

Stauffers of Kissel Hill, a family-owned chain that began as a fruit stand during the Great Depression and now includes several grocery stores and home and garden centers, is opening a new location in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania.

The fresh food store is expected to open in mid-May in a building that once housed a Darrenkamp’s grocery store. The 45,000-square-foot revamped market will include an onsite butcher shop, fresh seafood case, extensive fresh produce section, bakery, bulk foods and prepared foods area, among other departments. In mid-summer, the new Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods will begin selling meals through outdoor “Under the Tent” events offered at the chain’s other locations. Online ordering for grocery pickup and delivery will be available as well.

Stauffers of Kissel Hill operates another grocery store in Rohrerstown, Pennsylvania, and a grocery and home and garden hybrid location in Lititz. The retailer also runs standalone home and garden centers in Rohrerstown, Mechanicsburg, Linglestown, Hummelstown, Dover and East York in central Pennsylvania.