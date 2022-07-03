Starryside Co. has launched its first product, Star Water, an organic, non-GMO, gluten-free immunity-boosting beverage for kids, in three child-centric flavors: Rockin’ Root Beer, Beachy Peachy Strawberry and Magical Mango Pineapple. All three SKUs are fortified with vitamins C and D and zinc to support immunity, and contain 0 grams of sugar, 0 calories and 0% juice. Inspired by late educator Sir Ken Robinson’s Ted Talk – the most popular of all time – and best-selling books, Starryside co-founders Liz Seelye and Erin Fasano, who are both moms as well as food and beverage industry vets, set out to create a healthy hydration beverage that would boost kids’ concentration and creativity. Any variety of the product line retails for a suggested $6.99 per “adventure-ready” 4-pack of colorful recyclable 8-ounce cans designed for smaller hands.