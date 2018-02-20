Stanford Prof to Keynote United Fresh

Bob Sutton, a professor of management science and engineering at Stanford University, will discuss his New York Times- and Wall Street Journal- best-selling book, “The No Asshole Rule: Building a Civilized Workplace and Surviving One That Isn't,” at the 2018 United Fresh Keynote Breakfast scheduled for Tuesday, June 25, from 8:00 to 10:00 am at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. During his presentation, Sutton will help attendees deal with the age-old issue of co-workers who are jerks.

At the breakfast, the professor will lay out the best ways for companies to build successful workplaces by reducing the negative impact of demeaning and disrespectful colleagues, as well as clients who destroy morale and drag down companies. He will also help attendees manage change, lead effectively, embrace and implement innovation, and create a healthy office environment. His presentation involves sharing case studies from major organizations and offering a self-diagnostic test to identify and keep one’s own "inner jerk" from emerging.

“As business challenges become more and more interpersonal, Sutton’s perspectives will be a welcome and lively lead into the convention,” said Tom Stenzel, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based United Fresh Produce Association. “This promises to be a fun session, but also one that we all need to hear in managing our own businesses.”

Sutton’s research focuses on organizational change, leadership, innovation and workplace dynamics. The author of more than 150 articles and chapters in peer-reviewed journals and management outlets, he has acted as an adviser for McKinsey and a fellow at IDEO, and is currently senior scientist at Gallup and a consultant to GM, SAP, Salesforce, Capital One, and Procter & Gamble. His latest book, “The Asshole Survival Guide,” a continuation of “The No Asshole Rule,” tells how to escape, endure and defeat people who are negative influences.

United Fresh will once more co-locate with the Global Cold Chain Expo and the International Floriculture Expo. New this year to the constellation of events, however, is the SmartFood Expo, presented with Progressive Grocer and showcasing fresh, healthy and better-for-you foods.