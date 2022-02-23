St Pierre Seeded Brioche Burger Buns

Brioche is a category in growth. In just four years, it has grown as a subsector in bakery and now delivers $470 million to U.S. bakery, up 20% year on year[1]. St Pierre is key to driving value for retailers and is America’s number one brioche brand. Its range of ‘grilling must-haves’ include Brioche Burger Buns, Brioche Hot Dog Rolls and the latest addition to the family, Seeded Brioche Burger Buns.

Pre-sliced, deliciously soft and with a plump texture and signature glaze, the Seeded variant is key for retailers looking to capitalize on summer sales. Available in a four pack, the Seeded Brioche Burger Bun provide a further upgrade within the St Pierre range, with Dataessential’s 2021 Burger Keynote Report highlighting that shoppers are actively looking to update their regular buns and 60% of U.S. consumers say sesame buns carry added appeal for a premium offering.

St Pierre is the brioche category leader with the largest share in in-store bakery (+70%). It is the number one brioche brand in America and the Seeded Brioche Burger Bun is driving growth, quickly becoming the fifth best-selling product across the entire St Pierre range.[2]

Research from the brand shows that 34% of U.S. shoppers are buying brioche every time they go grocery shopping and the ‘buns’ category is showing strong year on year growth, at 15%[3]. Savvy retailers will look at where the growth is coming from and ensure that the in-store bakery is merchandised to capitalize on growing sales opportunities. St Pierre’s quality products and innovative approach to merchandising provides an unrivaled opportunity to increase basket spend and drive footfall – just in time for grilling season.